Their roles have nearly reversed, but Rob Fleming and Dan Ashton are still talking about the importance of maintaining rural schools in the South Okanagan.
Ashton, the Liberal MLA for Penticton, raised the issue last week in the Legislature during debate on the budget estimates of the Education Ministry, which is led by Fleming, a New Democrat.
“I heard that a trustee had mentioned school closures may have to be looked at, and I wanted to bring it up with the minister so he realizes how important these schools are in smaller communities,” Ashton said in an interview Wednesday.
As a prelude to this question June 25, Ashton reminded Fleming how strongly Fleming opposed school closures four years ago while serving as the NDP’s education critic.
Three of four planned closures in the region – Osoyoos Secondary, Trout Creek Elementary and West Bench Elementary – were eventually reversed at the last minute by special funding from the former Liberal government, but McNicoll Park school wasn’t spared.
The head of the Okanagan Skaha School Board at the time was Linda Van Alphen, who still sits as a trustee for Summerland.
Van Alphen at a meeting in June suggested the district, which is expecting to lose the equivalent of 187 full-time students next year, go along with a recommendation from a financial consultant to once again consider facility closures.
Ashton told Fleming and The Herald that Trout Creek and West Bench schools, which would be obvious targets for closure again, are simply too valuable to their respective communities to go dark.
“Yes, I fully understand there’s a certain number of students needed to keep a school open, but that must be weighed off against the benefit to the community,” said Ashton, who has long advocated for expanded use of rural schools for non-educational activities that serve the broader public that pays the bills.
“There are other opportunities for those facilities,” said Ashton, “and there’s only one taxpayer.”
Fleming in his response to Ashton last week never actually touched on possible school closures, but did explain the special rural education money that saved the three South Okanagan schools is now included in regular funding to recipient districts.
The minister concluded by noting he was looking forward to receiving by the end of July a business case from Okanagan Skaha for a new $10-million gym at Summerland Secondary School.