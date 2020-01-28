Approximately 20 local kids who are on the autism spectrum took their families on a mock flight Sunday at Kelowna’s airport. Organized by the Canucks Autism Network, the event was intended to familiarize the kids with flying in preparation for travelling. WestJet donated the use of a plane and its staff, who did everything the same as they would on a regular flight except leave the ground.
