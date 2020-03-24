Tim Schroeder has a new pulpit — the Kelowna pastor preaches to the public on behalf of the police, and to the police for the public.
“Instead of viewing the police with suspicion and opposition, we should be doing everything we can to make emergency personnel’s jobs easy and let them know that they matter and we appreciate them,” said Schroeder.
His primary role is to support police officers, but he also wants to encourage the public to show their support and gratitude for the role police play in protecting them: “To encourage the community at large to step up. I do have a bit of a community voice that I don’t think will disappear because I’ve changed my role.”
For years, Schroeder’s role was the face of Trinity Church in Kelowna, and under his leadership the church grew from a congregation of 400 in 1985, when he came from Edmonton, to 2,500 today.
But he grew right along with the church, rubbing elbows and beliefs with the stars in the evangelical movement in North America.
He has been a pastor for 41 years — 34 of them at Trinity Church — but he’s not retired. Rather, he’s reloading.
“I don’t believe in retirement. I’m healthy; I have lot of mileage ahead of me. I have another good leg of the journey, Lord willing.”
He fell into the family business — his parents and his uncle were missionaries in Africa and his father a pastor at home — when he realized his outer vision was not good enough to be a police officer.
But his inner vision was 20-20, good enough for the pulpit and the parish.
“I’ve been pretty passionate about emergency services, law enforcement and the role of policing. I’ve been a chaplain on and off for 30 years and was in the (RCMP) auxiliary for almost 11 years, so my commitment and passion to policing is nothing new.”
---
TIM BITS
Here are Tim Schroeder’s unedited answers to questions, in boldface, that supplement the accompanying story.
Retirement: I don’t believe much in retirement, however, I do believe in pursuing more than one dream. After 41 years of service, it hit me that if I was ever to do anything else there was no reason to wait any longer. I will slow down somewhat, only working 2/3 time as chaplain for the RCMP, allowing more time for travel and family.
Why a Pastor: I became a pastor almost by accident and often refer to myself as a somewhat reluctant preacher. I have always been interested in law enforcement, but poor uncorrected vision did not allow me to pursue that goal back in the 1970s. Being raised in a pastor/missionary home, it was natural for me to dip my toe into that pool and discovered significant affirmation for the gifts I had in that area. Before I knew it, a couple graduate degrees and 41 years passed.
Kelowna: I have always loved Kelowna, consequently when I was invited to candidate for the position of senior pastor of Trinity in 1985, it was as if God smiled a big one on me. I’ve never looked back.
Changes in Trinity/Kelowna: Too numerous to count. Trinity has always been a fantastic church. The pioneer members wanted a church that was relevant to the community and relevant to the next generation, so I simply needed to capitalize on the DNA that was already present. The church had become somewhat inward focused and so the biggest change was to see Kelowna as the congregation, not just those who already occupied the pews.
Kelowna has changed drastically with the most significant change in my opinion being the coming of the University. For years many of our most prolific students left town, never to return. That has all changed, granting Kelowna a younger, more ambitious and entrepreneurial spirit.
Conferences/Key Notes/Mentoring Others: Going broader than the local church was never part of the plan, it was a by-product. Trinity was rather unique in the late 1980s, 90s and early 2000s in that it was rapidly expanding. The result of that was that other churches everywhere wanted to know why. I had the incredible privilege of speaking at several conferences where I was paired with much higher profile leaders and pastors who took me under their wing … leading to even more opportunities.
Mentors: I am pleased to name a number of mentors although several who have been highly influential in my life has experienced hard times themselves in more recent years. Their challenges does not negate the impact they have had on me and their considerable investment in me.
• Gordon Macdonald, an 80-year-old pastor and author who has inspired me relentlessly. I was privileged to host him in Kelowna two years ago and he has not lost a step in insightful leadership. His book, The Resilient Life, is one I would name as an all time favourite.
• Bill Hybels – the founder of the well known Willow Creek Church and Global Leadership Summit is one who saw something in me, took a personal interest in me and invested significantly in seeing me grow and develop as a Christian leader.
• John Ortberg - to this day one of the best, pure Bible teachers I know.
• The late Al Stober leveraged his considerable influence to constantly expose me to leaders who were far beyond my level, in an effort to help me grow.
Key Books/Moments:
• As mentioned above, Gordon MacDonald’s writing resonates deeply with me.
• My first few visits to Willow Creek Church in Chicago convinced me that church could be done differently than the way we traditionally did it. Key learning from them: “Excellence honours God and inspires people.”
• My parent moving to Africa as missionaries when I was still in high school. My uncle was killed in an accident in Cameroon and my parents went to take his place. Their move (I stayed in Canada) forced me to grow up in a hurry and develop an independent streak that to this day is one of my greatest strengths and weaknesses.
Gratitude: There was no aha moment on this one. It was a growing conviction. Little nudges over time had me dip my toe into numerous gratitude projects such as keeping a gratitude journal, a gratitude photo album (taking one picture per day of something I was grateful for), and so on.
I discovered each time I engaged in one of my gratitude projects that it literally transformed my outlook. It does in real fact make a difference when one looks for something for which to be grateful rather than something to complain about.
My above mentioned mentor Gordon MacDonald once suggested four questions one should ask every day as part of one’s own growth plan.
1. What do I need to apologize for or repent of?
2. Who do I need to forgive and let off the hook?
3. To whom and for what do I need to express gratitude?
4. What have I learned in the last 24 hours?
I have found those four questions to be crucial in my life … and No. 3 is always there.
Courier column: Like much of the rest of my life, it was never a plan. They asked and I had no good reason to say no. I actually started writing for Capital News … and an insert called Event. Can’t really remember how it changed so that I switched to the Courier.
I see some columns going back to 2004, so I have written more or less weekly for 15+ years.
Two main learnings from the experience:
1. People actually do read these columns and there is potential to have a positive impact.
2. One cannot assume people all know what you intend by what you write … one needs to take great care to actually spell it out clearly.
Favourite Sermon: Tough question – I don’t have an exact figure, but I estimate I have preached more than 3,000 sermons (in the early years it was a minimum of two a week), so to name a favourite is hard.
“My very first sermon as a pastor in Edmonton was called: The Church Triumphant. I changed titles numbers of times over the years, but it was also the first sermon I preached upon my arrival at Trinity.
It is also the sermon I planned to give on the this weekend (now postponed due to Carona virus) for my final sermon at Trinity. It is based on the declaration of Jesus that “I will build My church and the gates of Hell shall not prevail against it.
The theme is to consider what it takes to be a prevailing church in every era, in the face of all kinds of challenges.
I also have several much more personal sermons that resonate deeply with me … one based on Jesus meeting Zacchaeus … and against all odds, transforming his life. I have often called it: “When Jesus Stops At Your Tree.”
Favourite Books in the Bible: NT: the Gospel of Luke; OT: Exodus, Joshua, Proverbs.
Favourite Bible Quote (which I have tattooed on my arm): Colossians 3:23: “Whatever you do work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”
Favourite Pastor: Gordon MacDonald
Favourite Book: The Resilient Life
---
Not a stereotypical preacher
Tim Schroeder does not fit the stereotype of a pastor.
That was pointed out by a befuddled personality tester in the United States, where Schroeder spent a fair bit of time involved with Chicago’s Willow Creek Church and Global Leadership Summit.
When Schroeder wrote Life by the Hour, The Daily Courier did a story on him that started something like this:
“Tim Schroeder is a Harley-riding, pistol-packing, black-belt pastor…..”
Every Friday night for almost 11 years, he spent Friday nights patrolling the mean streets of Kelowna as an auxiliary RCMP officer where he saw and learned things divinity school never prepared him for.
These are his unedited answers to questions posed to him by The Okanagan Weekend.
Why did I join the auxiliaries? The easy answer is that it was a great way to invest in the community. The deeper reason is inexplicable. For whatever reason, from my earliest years I have always had an interest in and a very deep respect for law enforcement.
The Insides and Downsides: A constant exposure to trouble, pain, and wrongs done to human beings by other human beings. Face it, few people call the police to report a good news story. Almost every call is a call for help in one form or another.
How many partners: As auxiliaries, we worked with many members, but I had three main partners. Interesting phenomena: my first main partner then passed me on to his recruit from Regina who then passed me on to her recruit. So I had a bit of a grandfather thing going.
Deep Imprints: Motor-vehicle fatalities, suicides, and several deeply disturbing domestic situations mark me to this day, especially the impact of serious domestic violence on the children.
Guns: In my time auxiliary members, we were armed and I was involved in several high-risk scenarios. Fortunately, as auxiliaries we were put in the background whenever possible and although every time a gun is out it is serious, I was never in a situation where it was a close call to pulling the trigger.
Camaraderie among cops: There is a closeness that develops among emergency-service personnel who share traumatic experiences that aren’t shared by anyone else. However, all major police forces have worked hard at breaking down an us-vs-them mindset. Most police members today are very well integrated members of the rest of society.
Why chaplain: This is a very interesting time in my life where I have the opportunity to make decisions about what to do with the next leg of the journey. After 41 plus years serving as a pastor in a parish setting, I have the opportunity to show as much support as possible to a group I admire so much. My education and my experience make this a perfect fit for this time of my life.