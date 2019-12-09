You won’t have to leave Penticton to see “Chicago” this spring.
A travelling version of the Broadway musical will visit the South Okanagan Events Centre for two shows on Saturday, March 28.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, “Chicago” is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.
The touring version of the show has played everywhere from Moscow to Mexico City.
Tickets start at $75 and go sale this Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.
