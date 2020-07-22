Thirty-three people will be looking for new homes when Penticton Toyota tears down an adjacent motel in order to expand its operations, council heard Tuesday.
Jubilee Motel manager Karen Cunningham said the property at 1475 Skaha Lake Rd. has a full slate of long-term tenants.
“Some of my tenants have lived here for 10-plus years, and some of them have pets,” she said.
Cunningham addressed council during a public hearing on the rezoning required for Penticton Toyota to go ahead with its plans, which call for two buildings on the Jubilee Motel site to be demolished and replaced with used-car dealership beside the existing car lot.
“We have a wide variety of people who live in a small, close-knit community at the Jubilee Motel,” continued Cunningham. “Where are they to go if this application is approved? The streets?”
Penticton Toyota owner Larry Pidperyhora told council he’s already hired a property management company “to help place people in their new homes, as well as over the last three weeks I’ve had two different hotels in that area welcome our tenants.”
When it came time to vote on the rezoning, council gave unanimous approval.
The only member who expressed concern about the Jubilee Motel residents was Coun. Julius Bloomfield, who said the assistance Pidperyhora is offering tenants “put my mind at ease.”