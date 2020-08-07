An evacuation alert was cancelled Friday for 43 homes near Princeton that were threatened by the Dry Lake wildfire.
The alert was issued Monday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, a day after the blaze was reported approximately 25 kilometres north of Princeton.
As of Friday, the lightning-caused fire was considered held at 21 hectares by the BC Wildfire Service, which had as many as 63 personnel at the scene earlier in the week when it was the largest fire burning in the province.
The evacuation alert covered an approximate 12-kilometre stretch of Highway 5A immediately south of Allison Lake.