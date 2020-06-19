Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a six-part series introducing the pieces in the Penticton public sculpture program for 2020-21. Articles are being supplied by Robin Robertson, who helps run the program under contract to the City of Penticton.
Salmon are historically and culturally important in the Okanagan. As a key food source, our Indigenous ancestors deeply respected and learned from the salmon. The Penticton Indian Band has been actively working for some time now to reintroduce salmon back into our lakes and rivers.
In year one of our sculpture exhibition, local artist Clint George created “Bringing Back the Salmon Chief,” which was voted the public’s favourite piece that year. The Penticton and District Arts Council was able to purchase that sculpture using private donations and it is now is permanently installed in front of the Leir House.
The fish is celebrated in the sculpture program again this year with “Salmon Cycle” by Sooke artist Trinita Waller.
“Salmon Cycle” is a double entendre, depicting the life cycle of sockeye salmon in our current world. The revered female salmon is on the seat of the unicycle while the males are doing the work – a reference to the #MeToo movement and the greater voice and role that women are taking.
Observers will notice the adult salmon are going upstream and the young salmon are headed to the ocean.
Waller says she wants people who look at the piece to “remember that we need to revere the salmon and the part the female salmon play to keep the cycle going”.
“Salmon Cycle” is the second in a series of three pieces. The first was purchased by the District of Oak Bay, and the third is still in the works.
Waller, who was born in Calgary, began her art studies at David Thompson University in Nelson, and later at Capilano College in North Vancouver learned to cast bronzes using the lost wax method.
Her background in sculpture led her into the film industry when Vancouver was emerging as Hollywood North, and she used her sculpting skills to build props. She has held many positions in art departments on a variety of films and TV series.
For a map of this year’s sculpture exhibit go to Penticton.ca/publicart.
Robin Robertson is an avid public art supporter who detours frequently to see outdoor art