Seniors, homeless people, teachers and custodians are among those who have already felt some love from three classes of kindergarten students at Queen’s Park Elementary School during this month’s Kindness Challenge.
“We like to say we are the smallest in the school, but we can have the biggest impact through kindness,” said organizer Kelsey Allison, who teaches one of the classes.
Each day, the group of kids – which numbers 52 in total across the three classes, but functions as a single cohort for public-health purposes – receives challenges from Zoom, a stuffed bear who normally resides at the North Pole.
“They can’t touch (Zoom) or he loses some of his magic,” noted Allison.
Challenges to date have included: making cards and soup for Keep the Cold Off Penticton, which does outreach work with the city’s street population; creating stocking stuffers for seniors in need; giving gifts to the school’s custodial and teaching crews; and crafting bookmarks that were then pinned to the fence in front of Queen’s Park for passers-by to take.
“I think the thing we love the most is the ownership (the kids) take over it. They really feel like their making a difference and they’re helping their community,” said Allison, who also spoke on behalf of fellow kindergarten teachers Jennifer Corkin and Kelsey McIntosh.
This is the second year the three kindergarten classes have done the challenges together, but the idea dates back about five years at the school.
The trio knew the challenge was having the desired effect this year when one of Corkin’s students described feeling “all tingly” while one of the custodians opened gifts.
Allison said most kindergartners “are full of kindness already – we just like to highlight that.”
In an exclusive for Herald readers, Zoom said Tuesday’s challenge will see the kids standing on the sidewalk in front of the school along Power Street holding up signs to spread Christmas cheer. They’ll be out from 12:40-1 p.m. and members of the public are encouraged to drive by and give them a wave.