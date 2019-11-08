An award celebrating the efforts of a public or corporate body providing innovative and unique solutions for water quality has been awarded to the District of Summerland.
Summerland has received the Brian Harvey Award of Excellence from the Water Supply Association of B.C. for its actions in providing safe and ample drinking water to its community.
“Summerland has been committed to investing in our water resource for many years,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot in a press release, Friday.
“Whether it be upgrading infrastructure in a fiscally responsible manner, providing professional development opportunities for staff, or encouraging our residents to conserve water. We are thrilled to receive this award.”
Summerland has dropped from 14,000 millilitres a year to 9,000 ML, with the water treatment plant’s peak demands decreasing from 112 ml a day to approximately 68 ml a day.
The district has maintained efforts by raising Thirsk Dam to stabilize the raw water supply, building a water treatment plant and creating a water master plan. The Garnet Valley area was later separated in order to reduce the amount of water being treated by the plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.