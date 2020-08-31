South Okanagan West Kootenay member of Parliament Richard Cannings is pictured on his bike at the Riverside Trail, near Midway. His annual “Ride the Riding” concluded Sunday in the Kootenays were he visited 20 communities in one week in a continued effort to engage with constituents in his large geographical riding.
