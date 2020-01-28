A 50-metre buffer zone separating cannabis shops from students is nowhere near big enough, say local school trustees.
The board of the Okanagan Skaha School District voted unanimously Monday to send a letter to the District of Summerland requesting reconsideration of the local government’s cannabis siting policy.
Discussion was triggered by an application for a proposed cannabis shop that was referred to the school board for comment.
That application, if approved, would see a new shop open next to Nesters Market in the strip mall at 13604 Victoria Rd. N. The location is 205 metres from Summerland Middle School and 225 metres from Summerland Secondary School.
While that’s more than four times further than what’s permitted under the buffer-zone policy now, Summerland Trustee Dave Stathers believes it’s still too close.
“It makes access to cannabis pretty easy,” he said.
“We know that students can’t get into the stores, but we also know that students sometimes do things to get other people to go into the stores and buy (cannabis) for them.”
Summerland’s other trustee, Linda Van Alphen, noted that with two other such shops in the application process and one already open, the location near Nester’s could be the community’s fourth weed store.
“Four cannabis shops for a population of 11,000: It seems like a bit of overkill,” she said.
The board then voted unanimously to oppose the application, and voted again later to ask for reconsideration of the 50-metre buffer zones.
Trustee Barb Shepherd noted a similar motion had been shot down in the past because board members were reluctant to have their elected body seen to be telling another elected body what to do, but those concerns seem to have evaporated now.
“It sends quite an interesting message,” said Shepherd, “but it’s how we feel, right?”
During question period at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting, school board chairman Trustee James Palanio suggested a one-kilometre buffer zone may be more appropriate.
Anthony Haddad, the District of Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said council will consider the school board’s comments next month when it revisits the application from the cannabis shop. However, a broader policy review isn’t in the cards yet.
“Should council provide direction for staff to revisit the policy, we will do so accordingly,” Haddad said in an email, “but no such direction has been provided at this stage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.