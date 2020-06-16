A massage therapist based in Naramata says he intends to co-operate fully with investigators after being temporarily banned from treating female patients by the provincial regulator due to complaints about sexual misconduct.
The order against Brent Rowland was made June 12, according to a decision of the College of Massage Therapists of B.C.
“There have been some very unfortunate allegations made against me. They are allegations only and no investigation of them has been completed,” Rowland said in an email Tuesday.
“I understand the need for the college to err on the side of caution when protecting the public interest. That is their job. I sincerely regret that the college has found it necessary to act in such a way in this instance.
“I know that many people assume that anyone accused of a wrongdoing is automatically guilty. All I can say is that I plan to cooperate fully with the investigation, and I hope it can proceed as quickly as possible.”
The college says in the decision it handed over the matter to an inquiry panel after public complaints that Rowland was “sexting” with a third party during appointments and “viewing female patients’ disrobed bodies when lifting the draping sheet as patients turned over.”
After the panel determined “the evidence was not manifestly unfounded, unreliable or exaggeration,” the college “concluded that a condition barring Mr. Rowland from treating female patients is proportionate and necessary to protect the public during the investigation or pending a hearing of the discipline committee.”
The panel also determined there is merit to a separate allegation of misconduct, the nature of which was not disclosed, but didn’t oppose any additional measures because alleged misconduct is not seen as something that puts the public at risk.
Rowland’s practice, Equilibrium Massage Therapy, has been fully suspended, according to a note on its website that alludes only to personal “challenges.”
This story has been updated to include a comment from Brent Rowland