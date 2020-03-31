Over 500 people have fully recovered from COVID-19, the province announced Tuesday.
Speaking from Victoria during her routine daily briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 507 people have recovered from a COVID-19 diagnosis.
However, "We are at a critical juncture," she said. "This is our critical time in British Columbia - the next two weeks. We must be true to who we are … most of us are doing the right thing, 100% of the time."
In the last 24 hours there have been 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total up to 1,103.
Five people have died, and 19 long-term care homes or assisted living facilities have confirmed outbreaks.
There are now 107 confirmed cases in Interior Health, with the region's first large community outbreak amongst temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna at the Bylands Nurseries Ltd.
"This business has been closed to customers. A number of (workers) have tested positive for COVID-19. The business itself is being quarantined," said Dr. Henry.
A first responder dispatcher protocol has been put in place, continued Dr. Henry, which acts as a protective measure for non-paramedic first responders - such as firefighters - who are routinely dispatched to medical calls and the first to arrive on scene.
The protocol in place now allows paramedics to be the only emergency personnel dispatched to any medical-related calls unless backup is needed.