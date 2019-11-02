"Deep Peace," a one-hour concert presented by the Naramata Choir takes place Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Penticton United Church, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or in advance at The Dragon's Den on Front's Street or from any choir member. The choir, under the direction of conductor Justin Glibbery, is now in its 57th year. They will perform songs in celebration and remembrance of those who fought for Canada's freedoms and futures.
Most Popular
Articles
- Penticton doctor suspended
- New eatery will steal a pizza your heart
- Summerland dam at risk of failing
- Murderous ex-cop granted escorted releases
- Humboldt parent advocating for change
- Lakeside goes big on Christmas craft show
- Gunman targets Hedley home
- Standoff suspect back behind bars
- Monday dinners may return
- Petition urges city to keep lights
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
Most Recent Feature
Latest News
- Naramata Choir presents annual Remembrance Day concert
- High-risk offender back in custody after failing to return to halfway house
- Crews restore power across Quebec after almost one million customers hit by storm
- Transit worker job action to cancel 20 SeaBus sailings
- Crews make progress on large Southern California wildfire
- Trustee won't attend Vancouver conference due to expense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.