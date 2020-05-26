No parades, no postponements: Graduation ceremonies this June in Penticton and Summerland will be conducted in small groups with a videographer in attendance to tie the moments together into a larger production.
The plan was revealed Monday night to School District 67 trustees by acting superintendent Todd Manuel.
Grads at all three high schools in the district – Summerland, Penticton and Princess Margaret – had proposed a range of different ideas, including an outdoor ceremony, postponement until next year and even a parade, but Manuel said public safety could not be guaranteed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, each school will set aside a day or two in June to offer time slots during which five to 10 students will arrive, put on their cap and gown, and be videotaped crossing the stage as they would at a traditional ceremony.
Each mini-ceremony will be stitched together with the valedictory address, plus a voice-over listing student awards, to give the appearance of one seamless event.
Manuel said staff empathizes with the Class of 2020, but this is the best, safest way to acknowledge the students’ achievement.
Trustee Dave Stathers noted a Pen-Hi student started an online petition to postpone the ceremony for up to a year, and applauded her and others for taking a stand.
“What do we say to them? Because you know what? They deserve an answer,” said Stathers.
Manuel replied the district’s plans must be “anchored” in health guidelines.
“We’re really not in a place where we can find creative ways around the directions of the health authority,” said Manuel.
“We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, and we’ll certainly do our best to acknowledge those students.”