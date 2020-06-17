Shopping at Bosley’s Penticton can really pay off for a local cat rescue group.
This month only, $1 from each purchase of select dog and cat food, treats, and flea and tick protection will be donated to AlleyCATS Alliance.
“Kitten season is always a challenge for AlleyCATS, however this year it is particularly difficult as donations are down and opportunities to showcase pets available for adoption have dropped significantly because of the pandemic,” Bosley’s Penticton manager Ashley Auger-Patry said in a press release.
“As they’re currently caring for numerous litters of kittens, we want to do something to help them.”
The store, which is located in the Peachtree shopping centre, is also collecting donations for AlleyCATS Alliance, which has a particular need for kitten food and non-clumping litter.
Volunteers from the non-profit AlleyCATS Alliance annually rescue approximately 500 feral and orphaned felines across the Okanagan. Once in safe hands, the cats are given whatever care they require so they can then be adopted by new owners.