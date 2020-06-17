With help from local taxpayers, the Okanagan School of the Arts has been given an extra two months to clear out of the Shatford Centre.
The OSA announced June 3 it was unable to come to terms on a new lease with School District 67 and had to be out of the historic building by June 30, leaving little time to find a new home during a pandemic.
That’s when the City of Penticton stepped in to broker a deal that will see SD 67 give the OSA until the end of August to depart, during which time the local government will pay the building’s utilities and insurance at an estimated cost of $17,000.
"While we would have preferred to remain in the Shatford Centre and continue our arts programs in the building, we believe today's announcement allows us time to transition to a new location and plan our future,” OSA president Keith MacIntyre said in a press release Wednesday.
“We are very grateful for the trust the community had in us to use this building for the last decade. We would like to thank all of those who have volunteered and donated over the years.
"Our current priority is to ensure all our community assets are carefully moved. We will then chart a new path forward with our members so that we can continue to promote creativity and connection through our courses, workshops and programs,” concluded MacIntyre.
James Palanio, who chairs the SD 67 board, said a proposed new partnership agreement – as opposed to the $1-a-year lease the OSA had – that would have seen the district pay for insurance and maintenance was simply unaffordable.
“While we appreciate the tremendous work the OSA had done during their tenancy in the SD 67 Shatford building, SD 67 is not in a position to use Ministry of Education resources directed to support student learning to maintain the OSA’s occupancy of the building,” Palanio said in the release.