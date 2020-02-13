Despite a plea from a school trustee to reconsider, Summerland council on Monday night gave its blessing to a fourth cannabis shop in the community.
If it gets final approval from the B.C. government, Mojo Cannabis would open next to Nesters Market in the strip mall at 13604 Victoria Rd. N. The location is 205 metres from Summerland Middle School and 225 metres from Summerland Secondary School.
It’s also well outside the 50-metre buffer zone the district has established around schools, but not far enough for the board of the Okanagan Skaha School District, which sent in the lone letter of opposition to the proposal.
“It’s about student safety, reducing access to a drug about 200 metres away from 800 students at the middle school and the high school,” Summerland Trustee Dave Stathers told council at its meeting Monday night.
“The position of the school board is the same as the last two times I was here: It’s too close.”
Stathers acknowledged most students aren’t old enough to buy cannabis legally, but said it’s not hard for kids to find an adult to buy it for them.
As a result of those concerns, the school board also asked Summerland council to review the 50-metre buffer zone with an eye to expanding it, but there doesn’t appear to be much of an appetite to do so.
Coun. Doug Holmes said a larger buffer zone could effectively create a monopoly situation by further limiting the places where cannabis stores can go.
Others on council expressed a desire to let the market dictate how many cannabis shops the community can support and were skeptical about the effectiveness of buffer zones anyway.
“If there’s bootlegging to be done with cannabis or liquor, it doesn’t matter if that store is around the corner and out of sight… it’s still going to happen,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.
Coun. Erin Trainer suggested school officials focus on teaching children about the dangers of cannabis, rather than the location of cannabis shops.
“There’s always going to be temptations in (students’) lives, and they need to learn to make decisions for themselves,” said Trainer.
Councillors did, however, express support for discussing the matter in more detail with school trustees at a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.