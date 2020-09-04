It’s no coincidence 17 Conservative MPs from B.C. decided to hold their caucus meetings this weekend in Penticton, which just happens to anchor a riding that used to be a party stronghold but has gone to the NDP in past two elections.
“We did very well in the last election; we want to do better in the next,” confirmed Dan Albas, the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
To do better, he continued, the party needs to find out what matters to people, and that’s where a wide-ranging slate of guest speakers comes in.
Friday’s meeting at the Penticton Lakeside Resort featured video chats with Canadian business icon Jim Balsillie, newly minted Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, plus presentations from local vintners, tech entrepreneurs and the Okanagan Nation Alliance.
“We’re talking about the importance of B.C. issues. Obviously the House may be prorogued, but the work has to continue,” said Albas.
The group concludes its work in Penticton today.
Also on hand for the meetings is Helena Konanz, who ran for the Conservatives in the 2019 election in South Okanagan-West Kootenay. The former Penticton city councillor placed second to New Democrat Richard Cannings, and may be called to try again soon.
“We were 700 votes short and it’s likely that we will take the riding back in the next election,” said Konanz, “so I’m really excited to be part of that team in whatever fashion.”
She said the party hasn’t set dates for nomination meetings yet, in part because the leadership race only concluded in August, and will have to discuss the matter with her family before deciding whether or not to give it another shot.
But regardless of who runs for the Conservatives here, said Konanz, it’s clear their focus will need to be on health and the economy.
“Small businesses are hurting,” she said.
“Many restaurants in Penticton in the peak season right now are not open on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday because they can’t find workers,” said Konanz, suggesting the Liberal government’s COVID-19 relief plans may be keeping some people home.
The party, she added, did its bit for the local economy by staging its caucus meeting in Penticton.
“It’s a very small event and we’re following all social distancing rules, but at least it’s something here for the Penticton Lakeside Resort and the community,” said Konanz.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his minority government will deliver a throne speech later this month that will trigger a confidence vote, which could plunge Canada into an election.