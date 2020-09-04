Gerrie-Lynn Ward, the switchboard receptionist at Penticton City Hall, has retired after 33 years with the City A graduate of Pen-Hi, she previously worked at the Penticton Community Centre, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and for the past 18 years at City Hall.
Most Popular
Articles
- Long-time businesswoman Paraskevi Vassilaki, mother of Penticton's mayor, dies
- Only five cases in Penticton since outbreak of COVID
- Illegal carriage home granted reprieve
- 'Neighbourhood does not want this,' council tells developer
- Business award nominees revealed
- Sunday mornings in Summerland
- Local firefighters' podcast tops 100K listens
- You can't stop Ironman!
- First Ironwoman will never forget Penticton’s spirit
- Vernon rapper is an eye in the sky on new single
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
Latest News
- The face and voice of City Hall retires
- Two passengers fined $1,000 each after refusing to wear masks on WestJet flights
- Manitoba police allege group yelled slurs at Black man before he was stabbed
- Man dead following fall from balcony in Toronto building fire, police say
- Stocks head lower on Wall Street a day after tech sell-off
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 4