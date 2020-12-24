Six strong candidates are in the running to be named Penticton’s Newsmaker of the Year for 2020.
The contenders were selected by The Herald’s editorial staff, but the winner will be picked by the public.
There are three ways to have your say:
- Cast your vote online beginning today at www.PentictonHerald.ca.
- Call in your vote by phoning 250-490-0880 ext. 300 and leaving a message.
- Write in your vote by putting it on paper and submitting it through the mail slot at The Herald office, 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W.
Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3. The winner will be revealed in the Tuesday, Jan. 5, edition of The Herald.
MP Richard Cannings was the 2019 winner on the strength of his hard-fought re-election campaign on behalf of the NDP in South Okanagan-West Kootenay. Mother Nature was crowned in 2018.
Here are this year’s contenders in alphabetical order:
- Toni Boot: Summerland’s mayor took a highly publicized stand against racism that some felt went too far, then took a leave of absence to run in the provincial election as the NDP candidate in the Penticton riding.
- Paul Crawford: The curator of the Penticton Art Gallery put the city on the map this summer with the Bob Ross exhibit, which was its first showing in Canada and led to Crawford being named Business Leader of the Year in Penticton.
- Front-line workers: Nurses, doctors, teachers, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, grocery clerks, cashiers, pharmacists. We could go on. These are the people who show up to work every day to keep things moving during the pandemic.
- Todd Manuel: The new superintendent of the Okanagan Skaha School District inherited a mess, but has quickly gone about turning things around in what are extremely challenging times for educators.
- James Palanio: The new chair of the Okanagan Skaha school board led efforts to finally deal with concerns about transparency and budget cuts, which included hiring outside financial experts to restore public confidence.
- Larry Watkinson: Penticton’s fire chief put on a leadership clinic this summer as he led the local response to the Christie Mountain wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for 300 properties and evacuation alerts for 3,700 more.