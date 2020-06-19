A man who sued for injuries resulting from a car crash rejected an $88,000 settlement offer ahead of a trial that he went on to win, but which resulted in a Penticton jury awarding him just $22,000, according to a related B.C. Supreme Court judgement released this week.
Jamie Jose Martins Duarte sued Deborah McMillan and Skeena Rent-a-Car Ltd. after he was rear-ended at a stop light in West Kelowna on Jan. 30, 2016.
Duarte, who was 60 at the time, had just recently relocated to Princeton, where he owned a home and collected retirement and disability benefits. He claimed the crash resulted in a host of health problems, including tinnitus, neck pain, back pain, cognitive difficulties, anxiety and more.
Besides damages for pain and suffering, Duarte also sought payment for past and future loss of income-earning capacity because he had been unable to follow through on plans to open an ATV repair shop to supplement his finances.
In the year leading up to trial, the defendants made three offers to settle out of court, the last of which was $88,000 and tendered on Dec. 13, 2019.
On the first day of trial, Jan. 27, 2020, in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton, Duarte issued a counter-offer to settle at $175,000, but the defendants rejected it.
The trial ran 10 days and ended with the jury finding in favour of Duarte and awarding him $7,300 for the costs of future care and loss of homemaking capacity, plus another $14,700 for pain and suffering – totalling exactly 25% of what he could have settled for two weeks earlier.
Because the award was less than the settlement offer, the defendants were permitted by law to apply for an order to have Duarte pay all the costs they incurred after tendering their final offer.
“The defendants say that by Dec. 13, 2019, when they provided their final settlement offer, the plaintiff should have realized the obvious weaknesses and risks arising from his mainly subjective accounts of his injuries,” Justice Elizabeth McDonald wrote in her June 17 decision.
“The defendants also say the plaintiff ought to have known that he would be unable to prove a causal link between his most significant injuries, such as an accident-related brain injury and tinnitus, and the accident.”
Duarte opposed the defendants’ application and successfully argued he was the one who should be awarded costs.
The precedents and evidence Duarte presented at trial, including reports from a psychiatrist, a neurologist, a radiologist and an orthopedic surgeon, demonstrates that he reasonably believed he could achieve a higher award if he proceeded to trial,” explained McDonald.
“In short,” the judge concluded, “I disagree with the defendants that a careful review of the evidence should have alerted the plaintiff that he faced a significant risk of being unable to prove causation for his injuries.”
In turning down the defendants’ application for costs, McDonald found it “not appropriate” to deny Duarte his costs as a successful plaintiff, and ordered the defendants to pay up.