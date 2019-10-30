Knowing a few self-defence and personal-safety techniques is good for everyone, especially women who might find themselves alone.
Self-defence for Women is a three-hour workshop set for Monday, Nov. 4, that will provide key information on situational awareness, assertive communications and physical moves for potentially dangerous situations.
Participants will learn through demonstrations of communications techniques, physical moves and role playing.
The session will be presented by Beth Nichol, who has a masters of social work and a background in conflict management.
The session is designed for women aged 50 and over and will be held at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2965 South Main St., Penticton.
Pre-registration is required. Please visit the centre, call 250-493-2111 or email psdics@hotmail.com for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.