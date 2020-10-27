Senior governments haven’t shown any interest in helping fund a $7.5-million road and water project in Summerland, council heard Monday.
Works director Kris Johnson took elected officials through designs for a complete rebuild and widening of a 2.6-kilometre section of Giant’s Head Road, plus new pipes below to separate drinking and irrigation water.
Johnson said the district tried unsuccessfully in 2018 to get the project funded through the federal gas tax program, and more recently discussed with Ottawa bureaucrats the possibility of looking to new grant programs, but with little success.
“You’re competing with other large projects in municipalities that don’t have a water treatment plant and are looking to construct one, or wastewater plants that are failing and not meeting requirements,” said Johnson.
“They see these ones like (Giant’s Head Road) more as maintenance projects.”
Johnson said the proposed work, which would run between Hillborn Street and Harris Road, is motivated by two chief concerns: the badly worn, narrow road surface on top, and below that the two sets of water mains from the 1930s and 1970s, respectively, that supply treated water for both drinking and irrigation.
The main part of the project on Giant’s Head Road is estimated at $6 million, while another $1.5 million would need to be spent separating water lines in five places upstream.
Johnson said the district hasn’t had any major problems yet with the water mains under Giant’s Head Road.
Some members of council asked about the potential to split up the project into smaller components to save money or spread out the cost.
“We have a lot of projects coming up in the next few years… big-dollar projects,” noted Coun. Doug Patan.
Council voted unanimously to refer the project to 2021 budget deliberations.