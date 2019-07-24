A man accused of vandalizing the home of accused mass murderer John Brittain’s ex-wife’s home made his first appearance in court, Wednesday.
Zachary Charles Steele is charged with one count of mischief over $5,000 after allegedly throwing a rock through a window valued at over $5,000 on June 22.
He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 7.
Defence counsel Paul McMurray had touched on the issue during Brittain’s court appearance last week, saying the event made Katherine Brittain feel “even more isolated and ostracized in the community.”
Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after allegedly going on a shooting rampage April 15, prompting a lockdown in Penticton that lasted several hours.
