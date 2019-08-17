Nearly four months after moving, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 celebrated its grand reopening, Saturday.
The new location at 257 Brunswick Ave. was jammed pack with both Legion and community members.
For many, they were celebrating their return home.
“The town has to have a legion,” said the branch’s president, Bob Sudbury. “Volunteers would be in here at eight or nine in the morning, until five in the afternoon, painting, putting up walls, patching. It was a big effort, and these are the people who are the heart of the Legion.”
The Legion faced several challenges during renovations, but one difficulty in particular was obtaining a proper liquor licence. But once it was received, the beer began to flow.
“It was well over a month, five days a week (of renovations),” said Sudbury. “I appreciate all the hard works the guys and girls did.”
He said the Legion has taken in 15 new members since Aug. 1.
"It's 90 years of giving back to the community, and that's what they've done," said MLA Dan Ashton. "I cannot say enough about what they do for our community."
Ashton said the social aspect behind the Legion is extremely important for its members.
"This is family, and that's important. It's a very social atmosphere, and I think that's incredibly important," he said.
Korean War veteran Fred MacDonald said the Legion is a great asset to the community for all its members.
“I’ve been with the Legion now 65 years,” he said.
MacDonald served in the military for five years. He lost his brother in the Korean War.
“He had only been there for about three weeks,” he said. “He was a machine gunner. I’m proud of him.”
Hazel Grandy, the founder of the Dart Dolls group which meets at the Legion every Monday, and has been doing so for nearly seven years, said it was a sad time for them while the Legion was closed.
“We missed it,” she said. “I think it will feel like home. It’s so much brighter!”
The group continued to meet during renovations at a nearby coffee shop.
“We came last Monday for our first play with the darts. It was strange. It was like we didn’t know how to play anymore – we were rusty!” Grandy said with a laugh.
“We have a lot of fun though.”
