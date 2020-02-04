The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
6:45 a.m. Cedar Avenue, Kaleden. First medical response.
7:42 a.m. 9th Avenue, Keremeos. Chimney fire.
8:37 a.m. Henry Avenue, Summerland. Public service.
12:21 p.m. Pollock Terrace, Summerland. First medical response.
12:52 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
3:47 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Alarm.
3:53 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Minor fire.
6:29 p.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.
7:38 p.m. Nelson Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
Tuesday
12:21 a.m. Queen Street, Penticton. First medical response.
3:11 a.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Erris. Alarm.
3:26 a.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
3:37 a.m. Front Street, Penticton. First medical response.
4:10 a.m. Green Mountain Road, Penticton. Alarm.
5:34 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
