James Palanio wanted to make a significant difference as a school board trustee and believes becoming board chair is a great way to attain his goal.
“I knew I was going to run for board chair almost immediately after I got elected a year ago,” said Palanio, who was elected board chair of the Okanagan Skaha School District 67 Monday evening.
“I thought I needed a year or so to learn a little bit about the system and what goes on in this board office and I think I’ve learned a lot over the past year.”
Palanio, who was first elected to the board during the municipal election in October of 2018, served as vice-chair in his first year as a trustee.
Palanio was selected in a private ballot of the seven trustee and came out victorious in a head-to-head race against former board chair Linda Van Alphen, who nominated herself Monday evening.
Palanio’s name was announced after the long-time community volunteer and veteran realtor, won in a vote of the seven trustees. The vote was secret and the final count was not announced.
Van Alphen served as board chair for two years during the 2014-2018 term and was at the helm when Trout Creek School in Summerland was originally scheduled to close.
Shelley Clarke, who served as chair over the past year, declined the nomination as chair, but accepted the job as vice-chair.
Palanio is a former chair of the board of directors with the Penticton chapter of the Brain Injury Society of Canada and board chair with the local chapter of the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
Palanio has two daughters who are still in the public school system. His youngest is in her final year at Wiltse Public School, while his oldest daughter attend Princess Margaret Secondary School.
“I’m excited because my oldest daughter is in the leadership program at Maggie … it’s nice to see that she wants to lead and that I’ve instilled that sense of community and volunteerism in her.”
Palanio said looking out for the best interests of students will always be the top priority of any school board he’s involved with and that won’t change with him as board chair.
“I think our vision and my vision for this school district is doing whatever we can to enhance the students and their chances of being successful in life,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s our ultimate goal and I think that’s everybody’s goal.”
Palanio said he’s looking forward to continue to work with a board of trustees who are diligent, hard working and committed to improving the quality of education of students across the district.
“I think our board is a very diverse group of people,” he said. “We have a couple of past teachers. We have some entrepreneurs, the Indigenous community is well represented by trustee (Kathy) Pierre, so I think we have an excellent set of perspectives that are going to help this board do great work.”
Having Clarke stay on as vice-chair is a nice bonus as he will not having any issues going to her with questions or concerns in the coming months, said Palanio.
