Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were detected at McKinney Place in Oliver over the weekend, Interior Health said Monday.
That lifted the total at the long-term care home to 53, including 38 patients and 15 staff.
One additional case was reported at Village by the Station care home in Penticton over the weekend, raising the tally four the outbreak there to four.
Interior Health reported a total of 250 new cases over the weekend, lifting the region’s total since the pandemic began to 2,851. The number of deaths remained unchanged at six.
Provincially, there were a total of 2,146 new cases and 49 deaths reported over the weekend.
As of Monday, there were 359 people hospitalized in B.C. with the virus, 87 of them in intensive care.