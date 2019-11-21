It’s going to be a warmer winter this year for some of Penticton’s less fortunate, thanks to the generosity of the community.
Volunteers and members of the South Okanagan Real Estate Board were handing out snacks and hot drinks as people “shopped” for winter items at the St. Saviour’s Church parish hall on Thursday as the Warm up for Winter campaign ran into its final day.
SOREB took over the fundraiser two years ago, which was previously known as the Cover with Kindness Blanket Drive, launched 10 years ago by the Penticton Soupateria Society.
Real estate agent Lori Lancaster said she believes SOREB has taken the event to a “bigger, better level.”
“Last year we had volumes of clothing and blankets that we were able to provide to transition homes,” she said.
“This year we (expanded) our hours because we noticed there was a need for parents to be able to come with their children after school and give those children an option to pick out their clothing and their blankets.”
Lancaster became involved last year, and said as a working mother, it was an experience that “really spoke” to her seeing parents utilizing the service.
“These are individuals who have jobs, (and) unfortunately life is so expensive now, rent is expensive. We have functioning, working families who actually need this service to provide for their family,” she said.
Two cube vans, she said, donated by separate local businesses, were packed to the brim with donations which were made at 11 different locations throughout the South Okanagan until Wednesday.
“I was very nervous we wouldn’t be able to keep up,” she said, explaining there were three other separate blanket drives happening in the community at the same time.
“Today, I’m the happiest person I could be because I was just so proud of our community.”
