Police are investigating after a pickup truck was torched in a parking lot at Skaha Park early Tuesday.
The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the lot at the bottom of Cypress Street.
Deputy fire Chief Christ Forster said the truck was fully involved when his crews arrived. There were no occupants in the truck, which was later towed away.
Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy reported the truck’s owner believed it may have been stolen. The matter remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.