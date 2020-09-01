Obit

Paraskevi Vassilaki poses for a photo with Herald editor James Miller in this October 2018 file photo at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on the night her son, John, was sworn in as Penticton's mayor.

Long-time local businesswoman, Paraskevi Vassilaki died at her home, Monday, her daughter Athena announced on Facebook today.

A Penticton resident for more than 60 years, "Mama" was the matriarch of a family of Greek immigrants which successfully built a business empire in Penticton of restaurants, nightclubs and real estate.

In the last two years of her life, she was also  known as the mother of current Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki. She also visited the family's restaurant, The Cellar, on an almost daily basis, lending her recipes for the establishment's desserts.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.