Long-time local businesswoman, Paraskevi Vassilaki died at her home, Monday, her daughter Athena announced on Facebook today.
A Penticton resident for more than 60 years, "Mama" was the matriarch of a family of Greek immigrants which successfully built a business empire in Penticton of restaurants, nightclubs and real estate.
In the last two years of her life, she was also known as the mother of current Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki. She also visited the family's restaurant, The Cellar, on an almost daily basis, lending her recipes for the establishment's desserts.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.