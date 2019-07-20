A refreshing change at The Lakeside Resort in Oliver is making a splash with customers.
Owner Sally Bouchard said the decision to install a water bottle refill station on the resort’s grounds was not only cost-friendly, but well received by patrons.
“It was just a little idea I thought could work, and it’s really just taken off,” she said. “And it feels really good.”
The idea came to her when she noticed the amount of plastic water bottles in the resort’s recycling containers.
“The recycling over the last five or six years has tripled,” she said. “I could have hired another person to do the recycling.”
Water bottle companies weren’t very receptive to Bouchard’s inquiries about a refill machine, but a few clicks of online research and she found the perfect unit: on Amazon.
There were a few hiccups at first, mainly being the water dispensed was hot from the heat outdoors, but an additional purchase for a cooling unit solved the issue right away.
“Once we got that installed, I came up with some marketing posters … and posted it everywhere on the resort,” she said.
Emails to patrons are also sent out several days before they arrive to let them know of the free water bottle refill station.
And Bouchard said she and her staff have been astonished by the number of refills the unit – which runs a counter for each bottle filled – and the feedback from clients.
In just two weeks, the unit counted 7,800 water bottle refills.
Bouchard explained while the number doesn’t necessarily reflect the amount of people who have used the machine, it calculates based off of a 351 millilitre bottle, so those who are refilling larger containers may need to use the machine several times.
And while patrons can still bring plastic bottles to the resort, she’s asked that they take them home, too.
“If you bring your bottles, you can take them back home to your own recycling. I don’t want them in here anymore,” said Bouchard.
The unit itself was cost effective – all in with a price tag of $2,000 for the unit and chiller. It’s a message Bouchard hopes other businesses will soon pick up on.
“This is something you can do to make a huge difference,” she said.
