As tears rolled down Billie Jean Shepherd’s face, a police officer used bolt cutters to sever the chain that shackled her to the door.
“I don’t know,” said a sobbing Shepherd when asked if she thought she’d achieved anything.
“I hope someone listened today. I hope something changed. Someone has to be a voice for the animals that are locked up in factory farms and then slaughtered to be food on your plate.”
Shepherd was one of seven protesters from the group Okanagan Animal Save who chained themselves to the front doors of Interior Savings Credit Union at 678 Bernard Ave. and the credit union’s commercial services office next door at 654 Bernard Ave.
Okanagan Animal Save was demanding the credit union cease its sponsorship of Ribfest, the popular meat-centric festival held every summer in City Park.
Those chained to the doors wore black T-shirts over their jackets reading “Meat the Victims” on the front and “One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws” on the back.
The group said the credit union is contributing to animal cruelty and environmental destruction by sponsoring Ribfest.
The protesters said livestock raised for meat endure life on factory farms and animal agriculture is a significant contributor to climate change.
In the past, protesters have shown up at Ribfest and marched downtown, stopping traffic on Bernard Avenue and Highway 97.
Monday’s peaceful protest lasted four hours and five minutes.
The seven chained themselves to the doors at 7 a.m. while 16 other protesters quietly stood and held banners and signs reading “Stop Supporting Ribfest Violence: Killing Animals and Our Planet,” “This is a Responsible Protest,” “Stop Sponsoring Ribfest” and “Respect Existence or Expect Resistance.”
Some of the signs included photos of pigs behind bars at factory farms.
Police showed up at 8:20 a.m., and Sgt. Greg Woodcox recognized that they had a right to protest but didn’t have the right to block access to a business.
The commercial office was to open at 8:30 a.m. and the credit union at 9:30 a.m.
When 9:30 a.m. came, protesters were still chained to the door, so customers were directed to a back door for access to the ATM and branch.
Woodcox also brokered a 10:10 a.m. meeting between protest organizer Teghan Gordey and some credit union executives inside the branch.
Gordey emerged 15 minutes later, disappointed.
“They have no plans to change their sponsorship,” she said.
“They have a clear disregard for animal welfare and the environment. We will stay here until we are forcibly removed. We will disrupt the business as much as possible to raise awareness.”
At 10:50 a.m., Woodcox advised the chains on the doors would be cut and protesters arrested for mischief unless they immediately dispersed.
They didn’t leave, so two additional police officers arrived with bolt cutters to snip the chains, first at 11:05 a.m. at the commercial office and then at 11:10 a.m. at the credit union front door.
The paddy wagon the police brought to cart off the seven protesters who had chained themselves to the doors wasn’t big enough.
Besides chaining themselves to the doors, the protesters had also chained their hands together through wide irrigation pipes, forming awkward and unbreakable groups.
The two groups waited on the sidewalk for the open-backed police vehicle to arrive to haul them off to the RCMP detachment.
That’s when a bearded guy showed up eating a hamburger to taunt the protesters.
As they left, protester Lisa Burke promised their fight wasn’t over.
“We’ll continue to escalate our actions until Interior Savings stops sponsoring Ribfest,” she said.
“There are so many other ways for Interior Savings to sponsor events and causes that don’t contribute to animal cruelty and impact the environment negatively.”
At the police station, the seven were charged with mischief and released.
If convicted of mischief, in this case a non-violent protest, the sentence is usually 30 days’ probation.
