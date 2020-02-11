A five-kilometre section of the Okanagan Rail Trail in the North Okanagan will be closed mornings and afternoons on weekdays for two months starting Feb. 10.
The trail will reopen after 5 p.m. on weekdays and will be open on weekends throughout the second phase of an erosion mitigation project.
In the meantime, Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail (FORT) has launched a fundraising campaign for enhancements at the Coldstream end and the Okanagan Rail Trail committee is preparing an ORL master plan.
The erosion mitigation project to the Regional District of North Okanagan-owned section will begin with rock and materials hauled in at the Kekuli Bay trail access. Hauling trucks and construction will be active from south of Kekuli Bay Provincial Park at KM 12.5 to the designated rock storage locations at KM 7.5. Signs will be placed at KM 12.5 and north of the stockpile area to advise trail users of the closure.
The full project is estimated to take eight weeks, depending on weather. Further trail closures could be announced as project updates are received. Residents are encouraged to go to: rdno.ca/ORTwork for detailed maps showing the closure section before planning any trips to the trail weekdays before 5 p.m.
Trail users are encouraged to access the RDNO sections of the trail from the Kick Willie Loop Road access in Coldstream to avoid disruptions. The objective is to get all erosion mitigation work complete before trail use increases in the spring.
Past flooding events on Kalamalka Lake led to high water levels that caused serious damage and significantly eroded the Okanagan Rail Trail. The RDNO completed the first phase last September with a contractor working in several areas between KM two and KM 12 to stabilize the lake bank and prevent the erosion which has been narrowing the trail. Partial closures (alternating one-way traffic) were in effect weekdays with full access after 5 p.m. That was followed by a full closure for 12 days.
Last year, the regional district also completed an improved parking area on Westkal Road that was paved, barriers built to prevent erosion and walking paths constructed from user vehicles to the trail entrance.
“Our news is the beginning of fundraising for enhancements at the head of the rail trail in Coldstream – at ‘Kilometre Zero’ and ‘K’ek’maplqs’ – Little Head of the Lake,” says Debbie Clarke of FORT.
The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan is now accepting donations that will help create a functional and interesting place for trail users to begin or end their journey in the North Okanagan, she said.
“The concept plan calls for a plaza with seating areas, a hilltop lookout, interpretive experiences and public art. Native plant restoration will be another key focus: to convert weedy patches to gardens of native plants that have significance to the Okanagan Syilx peoples and provide habitat.”
The new website is still getting a little tweaking, but is now live at: okanaganrailtrail.ca. It provides more info on fundraising, she added, “and how donors (the Edna, Stella and Harry Weatherill Foundation) are creating areas for trailside enjoyment and discovery, and making the trail the best it can be.”
“We will be doing a spring orientation for trail users interested in joining the FORT Trail Ambassador program,” said Phyllis Turner of FORT.
Two sessions will be held on April 6 at the municipal hall in Lake Country. More information will be posted on the website and Facebook page in the near future.
The ORL master plan, which aims to ensure a balanced approach, “will help enhance the Okanagan Rail Trail user experience by improving facilities along the corridor while protecting the natural environment,” said Matt Vader, chair of the Okanagan Rail Trail committee after seeking public input on how the trail is being used.
“The Okanagan Rail Trail is a regional asset with different attributes, features and use patterns along the route. The master plan will also recognize the cultural and historical values of the region, including the heritage sites and traditional uses by the Syilx Okanagan peoples,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.