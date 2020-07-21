The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
6:55 a.m. Linden Avenue, Kaleden. Alarm.
1:02 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Marine rescue.
4:36 p.m. Douglas Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
6:51 p.m. Lakeside Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.
7:59 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:01 p.m. Satikw Drive, Penticton. Assist other agency.
10:43 p.m. Guelph Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
12:52 a.m. Power Street, Penticton. Minor fire.