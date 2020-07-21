The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

6:55 a.m. Linden Avenue, Kaleden. Alarm.

1:02 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Marine rescue.

4:36 p.m. Douglas Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

6:51 p.m. Lakeside Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.

7:59 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:01 p.m. Satikw Drive, Penticton. Assist other agency.

10:43 p.m. Guelph Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

12:52 a.m. Power Street, Penticton. Minor fire.