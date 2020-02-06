Penticton Vees games are about to become more inclusive.
In cooperation with the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, the team will now be making sensory kits available during home games at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The kits include things like noise-cancelling earmuffs and sunglasses, which will shield wearers from bright lights and loud sounds in the arena. Such things can be distressing for kids with sensory processing issues, typically associated with autism spectrum disorder.
“Having the Vees organization offer this to our community is so impressive. There are many families who would like to take their children to a game but worry that they will be overwhelmed by the lights and sounds of the event,” OSNS executive director Manisha Willms said in a press release.
“The kits will go a long way towards making games more accessible.”
The next phase of the partnership will see the Vees offer tours of the SOEC so kids can get familiar with the building before going to a game.
“We feel fortunate to be part of a community that shows so much support for our team,” director of corporate partnerships Alex Welsman said in the release.
“We want our Vees games to be a place where all families feel included.”
Beginning with the 2 p.m. game this Sunday, Feb. 9, against the West Kelowna Warriors, the kits will be available to borrow from guest services on the main concourse near the top of the stairs from the main entrance.
