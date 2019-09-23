Apple picking volunteers are being sought by the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project.
Members of the non-profit society plan to harvest as many as 20 bins of apples, or 16,000 lbs. of fruit, from a Summerland orchard on Oct. 4.
"We need as much help as we can get," the society states in a release.
"You come out and bring along your friends, family, and visitors for a fun couple of hours in the orchard," the release says. "Help us pick as many apples as you can, then you are also free to harvest a box of apples for yourself.
"Think of all the apple sauce, pies, and more you can make," the group says.
Volunteers are asked to put in at least two hours of harvesting. Most of the picked apples will be pressed into juice to be sold by the society as a fundraiser.
For more information, and to volunteer for the Oct. 4 project, see the society's webpage.
