Matt Olsen, a talented, hard-working and outgoing student-athlete, is Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise Student of the Month for February.
Olsen, a grade 12 student at Princess Margaret Secondary School, is being honored for outstanding achievement in athletics, arts and academics, along with inspiring leadership in multiple school-spirit-enhancing activities.
Driven by an unwavering “I can, I will” mindset, he has come a long way since his shy and reserved Grade 9 days. It is this dramatic transformation into a proactively engaged, highly respected role model that sets him apart.
This stellar, all-round performance garnered him the coveted Jay Guindon Memorial Award last year in Grade 11. His infectious school spirit and hands-on participation in school activities embody the admirable qualities of the late Maggie teacher after whom the award is named.
Olsen, at six-foot-one and 1980 pounds, is built to excel in contact sports. This he does, with distinction, on both senior basketball and rugby teams.
In basketball, he plays the power forward position for the Mustangs, and his tough, tenacious presence on the court has helped lead the Maggie team to an undefeated season to date, its best record in 14 years.
Moreover, the team recently defeated their arch rivals, Pen High Lakers, in the annual Cross City Challenge match for the first time in 5 years.
Maggie teacher and head basketball coach Mike Redford said, “Matt truly epitomizes the student-athlete. Self-motivated and well-organized, he deftly balances his honor roll academic performance with demanding commitments to athletics and arts.
“Thoughtful and self-reflective, he is a polite and coachable young man who quietly leads by example. Simply put, Matt is the most well-rounded student that I have ever had the pleasure of working with.”
In his childhood, Olsen tried numerous sports, including representative-level hockey at age 14, but fell in love with baseball and the love affair has continued unabated to this day.
After his rookie midget year playing college prep in West Kelowna, he returned home last season to join the U18 AAA Penticton Tigers. His strong play as catcher and clean-up hitter with an eye-popping .431 batting average helped the Tigers earn a berth at the B.C. Minor Baseball Provincials in their first season.
SOMBA development director and Tigers Coach Josh Snider said: “Genuine to the core, Matt is the real deal, and is endowed with both the athleticism and mental grit required to reach a high ceiling in baseball at the college level.”
A burning passion for the performing arts is also encoded in Olsen’s DNA. He has participated in concert and jazz band ensembles from his middle school days as a tuba player in “Three Blind Mice” to pumping out classics at Maggie.
For many years Olsen’s natural abilities in dance have been submerged, rarely surfacing in childhood, except for his impromptu participation in a Grade 2 talent show that ended up on Youtube. This year, however, he joined the school’s musical theatre for the first time and landed a lead role (Gaston) in the timeless Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast.” The musical will be presented at Princess Margaret School and Cleland Theatre this month.
When asked how difficult it is for him, given his gentle giant persona, to be cast as Gaston, the arrogant hunter whose futile feelings for Belle drives him to murder his adversary, the Beast, Olsen quickly replied, ”While challenging, it’s fun as I get to act tough and be a flirt, neither of which I do in real life.”
In scholastics, Olsen works diligently to maintain a high standing (88% in Grade 11 and 92% in first semester, Grade 12). Clearly, Olsen has thrived in Maggie’s collegial atmosphere created by caring and supportive teachers and friendly, like-minded classmates.
Upon graduation, Olsen plans to obtain a bachelor of education degree while continuing to play baseball.
Student of the Month is a Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise project. The award aims to recognize outstanding students for unique achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership and service to others. The club partners on the project with Penticton Secondary School and Princess Margaret secondary schools, with financial assistances from Cascades Casino Penticton.
