If you haven’t done so already, be sure to pick up tickets to the Rock the Rink show in Penticton on Oct. 6, because it may be your last chance to see Canada’s sweethearts in action.
Olympic ice-dancing champions Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue have announced they will be hanging up their skates and retiring from professional figure skating.
They’ll be stopping at the South Okanagan Events Centre as a part of their Rock the Rink tour, which launches Oct. 5 in Abbotsford.
The duo will be joined by Canadians Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, as well as other European and American Olympians.
Birds of Bellwoods will be kicking off the show with a musical performance.
Tickets start at $43.50 and go up to $73.50. To purchase tickets, visit rocktherink.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.