School officials are on the hunt for savings, after lower-than-expected student enrolment pushed the current operating deficit over the million-dollar mark.
Trustees on the board of the Okanagan Skaha School District heard Monday that actual enrolment at the end of September was 5,713 full-time-equivalents. That was 107 FTEs lower than projected, which will result approximately $780,000 less funding than was expected.
Combined with the existing $370,000 projected operating deficit for 2019-20, the district is now – on paper, at least – in the red by $1.15 million.
Superintendent Wendy Hyer said staff in the second semester will look to fill the gap by identifying savings “in a way that doesn’t impact kids.”
“We will see impacts in staffing,” she told trustees. “Ninety per cent of your budget is staffing. We’re going to have to address it through reducing services levels at some point, but fewer kids means the need for fewer staff in certain areas.”
Hyer said the total headcount – which is different than FTEs – at the elementary, middle and secondary levels was down by 77 kids across the district.
The biggest decline was at Pen-Hi, which saw its headcount fall to 974, down 62 from the end of the last school year.
Hyer said the drop in headcount was unforeseen: “It doesn’t follow the trend of enrolment projections that we had or that the ministry had.
Of the 400 kids who left the district – most of whom were offset by new arrivals – 237 went to public schools elsewhere in B.C.
Board chairwoman Shelley Clarke suggested the departures may be a result of the completion of big construction projects, such as the new tower at Penticton Regional Hospital.
“I fully expect that a lot of those contractors and people moving away took their children with them,” said Clarke.
