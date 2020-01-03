Holy shitake!
Registration has yet to open for the first annual Penticton VegFest, but co-organizer Barabara Nixon says it’s already become “bigger than (she) even expected.”
Approximately 50 vendors have already expressed interest for the family-friendly event, she said, which is gearing up to launch on Aug. 23 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
“I was pricing around different areas of where I was going to have the event, and it became bigger than I even expected,” Nixon explained. “My goal was to hit 40 or 50, and I’m already there.”
Hosting the festival at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, she said, gives it the opportunity to grow and welcome more people.
Nixon said the purpose of the festival is not only for people who live a plant-based and sustainable lifestyle, but for those who wish to “have a safe environment to explore and try something different.”
“It’s everything from amazing food, clothing, jewelry, crafts, skincare – we’ve pretty much covered everything,” she said.
The event will also feature live guest speakers – one being a former Olympian – and entertainment.
“The speakers are there to help educate on a whole food, plant-based lifestyle, as well as share their own personal stories,” Nixon said.
Hosting the event one week before Subaru Ironman, explained Nixon, wasn’t a coincidence: she hopes VegFest will attract athletes.
“Many athletes are plant-based, and if not, they’re plant-based for just before the (triathlon),” she explained. “They’re usually here a week or two before to acclimatize to the weather. So many of them I’m sure will be thrilled to come to this event.”
Entrance is by donation, and the first 100 people through the doors will receive a free goodie-bag.
“There’s definitely a need here,” Nixon said. “Kelowna is on their third year. I saw last year just how successful it was. I learned from going to other VegFests.”
Witnessing the success of a VegFest in its first year at Sechelt was another inspiration for Nixon.
“It was like, “You know what? I’m going to do it. Just how successful it was for such a small city, I thought, why can’t we have one in Penticton?’
“That’s what inspired me the most.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.