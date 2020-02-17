The first meeting of the year for 100 Men Who Care is set for Tug’s Tap House in downtown Penticton on Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Members meet quarterly and each donate $100, then hear presentations from three local charities to decide which needs the money most. The winning charity gets 80%, while the other two each get 10%
To date, 100 Men Who Care has donated $94,300 to 42 charities in the South Okanagan.
New members are welcome. For more information, email info@100menpenticton.com or visit www.100menpenticton.com. To learn more about 100 Women Who Care, visit www.cfso.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.