Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman believed to have gone missing Wednesday in the woods west of Summerland.
Megan Anne Roberts, 32, was last seen by a friend after walking away from their vehicle around the 24-kilometre mark of Bathville Road near Isintok Lake.
Roberts is described as a Caucasian female, five-foot-six, 104 pounds, with brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white tank top, grey yoga pants and black Nike flip flops with a yellow strap.
Anyone who sees Roberts or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.