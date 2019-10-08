Finishing touches coming on Giant’s Head
An extra $26,000 has been relocated to the Giant’s Head Mountain Trail Redevelopment project to improve safety and wayfinding.
The need for additional works only arose during construction of the $725,000 project, which is nearing completion, Summerland council heard at its meeting Monday.
The additional funds will pay for guard rails on a new retaining wall in the lower parking lot, removal of hazard trees, locking posts for the entrance gate, extra fencing on the east trail, viewing tubes and trailhead posts.
The B.C. Rural Dividend Fund provided $435,000 for the project, the district chipped in $190,000 from gas tax funds, and the Summerland Rotary Club contributed $100,000.
When it’s done, the mountain will boast a fully reconfigured and upgraded trail network with a signature hiking route called The Grind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.