The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
8:41 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Medical first response.
11:37 a.m. 85th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
1:05 p.m. Daly Avenue, Hedley. Medical first response.
1:27 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:08 p.m. Marron Valley Road, Kaleden. Smoke.
2:38 p.m. Dauphin Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
5:07 p.m. Burnaby Avenue, Penticton, Motor-vehicle incident.
5:40 p.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Erris. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:21 p.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
10 p.m. Morrison Drive, Keremeos. Assist other agency.
10:45 p.m. Middle Bench Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:50 p.m. Jonathan Drive, Penticton. Public service.