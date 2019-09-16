School support workers in the South Okanagan have reached a tentative agreement with the B.C. government.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 523 said the deal, terms of which haven’t been released pending ratification, was reached after five bargaining sessions, the last of which lasted 14 hours last week.
If approved, the agreement would be retroactive to July 1 and expire June 30, 2022.
CUPE 523 is the only composite local in B.C. that represents workers in three separate school districts. However, it dealt with just one district, Okanagan-Similkameen, for this round of bargaining.
Other districts covered by the local are Okanagan-Skaha and North Okanagan-Shuswap.
Support workers do a range of jobs, including grounds maintenance, administrative support and clerical tasks.
