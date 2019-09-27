Penticton’s newest health and wellness centre for youth will be hosting an open house and block party today.
Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the community is invited to tour Foundry Penticton at 501 Main St.
“The aim of the open house and block party is to familiarize youth with the centre, staff and resources,” said Tanya Behardien, the executive director for OneSky Community Resources, in a press release.
A BBQ courtesy of the Penticton Fire Department, live music from Orange Sol, face painting a variety of other fun activities will be on site.
The South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society, YMCA, ACCESS Centre, South Okanagan Women in Needs Society, SOS Pride and other groups will have tables set up.
Since opening its doors in July, the centre has provided 116 physician visits and 108 counselling sessions for youth ages 12 to 24.
“We encourage youth to drop by and see how the centre is youth friendly, with a number of services located in one place so they can get the support they need when they need it,” said Behrdien.
