When District of Summerland Coun. Doug Holmes’ wife and daughter return this evening from a week-long stay in France, he won’t be at home to greet them.
Holmes will instead be living at a friend’s place in order to avoid the travellers, who don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, but still have to self-isolate for two weeks.
“It’ll be strange with my family here, in Summerland, and me living just up the street from them, and not having seen them,” he said.
“I remember before (they) left, talking about risks and we said, ‘The worst that could happen is you would have to self-isolate when you got back.’ They said they were prepared to do that,” he said, adding it just goes to show “how quickly things can change” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced it was time for all Canadians to “return home” while commercial means are still available, as Canada prepares to close its borders to those who are not citizens or permanent residents.
Holmes described the experience of trying to arrange flights for his wife and daughter – and his son, who has been working in a university student program at Vimy Ridge – as “hectic,” but commended the Air Canada employee at the Penticton Airport who helped him.
His son, Pierre, he said, has chosen to self-isolate himself in Toronto with several colleagues.
“At this point, I don’t plan on self-isolating myself,” said Holmes. “Somebody has to do the expediting – my mother is elderly ... so I have to drop off groceries for her.”