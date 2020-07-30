A man fell unconscious from a drug overdose while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in Penticton.
Emergency crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a man who was passed out behind the wheel of a stalled car near A&W at the intersection of Main Street and Duncan Avenue West, the RCMP said in a press release Thursday.
The man, a 38-year-old from Delta, was revived by paramedics and taken to hospital, and later charged with possessing stolen property, driving while prohibited and breaching court-imposed conditions not to be in a motor vehicle.
His name hasn’t been released pending his first court appearance.